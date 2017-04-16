Senators rally past Bruins to win in OT

OTTAWA — Dion Phaneuf’s slap shot from the point 1:59 into overtime gave the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

The victory evened their best-of-seven series 1-1. The series shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday.

Phaneuf also had two assists. Scoring the other Senators goals were Derick Brassard, Chris Wideman and Clarke MacArthur.

Drew Stafford, Tim Schaller and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston.

Craig Anderson made 26 saves for Ottawa and Tuukka Rask had 25 saves in the Boston net.

The Senators were on the power play for the first 1:48 of overtime. While they didn’t produce with the chance, they did gain momentum.

The Senators extended the game with a third-period rally that saw them score twice in a 2:20 span.

They closed the gap to one at 5:28 when Wideman’s wrist shot from the point snuck past a lineup of players and beat Rask on the glove side.

Brassard evened the score on a magnificent setup by Erik Karlsson. Taking the puck at the right point, Karlsson quickly skated along the blue line and then toward the net. With Bruins in pursuit, Karlsson made a pass back through the slot to Brassard, who one-timed a shot in the open side.

The Bruins took a 3-1 lead as the teams combined for four goals in the second period.

Stafford opened the score at 9:47 when Viktor Stalberg, in an attempt to kick a pass away, had the puck land on his stick. After he beat Anderson with a quick shot, the Senators challenged that the play was offside, but the goal counted after a long review.

MacArthur tied the score 70 seconds later with the Senators on a power play. Upon taking a pass from Bobby Ryan, he fired a shot over Rask’s glove hand.

It was MacArthur’s first goal since April 19, 2015, as he has missed all but 13 games since then while sidelined with concussion issues.

The Bruins went ahead at 12:39 on a miscue by Anderson. With the Senators on a power play, Anderson was out of his net trying to backhand the puck around the boards. He didn’t put enough force behind the pass, however, and Dominic Moore gathered up the puck and moved it in front to Schaller, who fired it home as Anderson tried to get back.

The Bruins increased their lead at 16:01 on a power play when Bergeron deflected a David Pastrnak shot past Anderson’s glove.

The Bruins outshot the Senators 10-9 in a scoreless first period and were ahead 23-18 on the shots clock heading into the third.

NOTES: Senators D Marc Methot was back in the lineup for his first game since having a finger severed by a Sidney Crosby slash on March 23. Methot’s return put D Fredrik Claesson in the press box. … The Senators also scratched RW Tommy Wingels with LW Ryan Dzingel. … Other Senators scratches included C Chris Kelly, RW Chris Neil, C Colin White, D Ben Harpur, C Chris DiDomenico and D Jyrki Jokipakka. … As expected, Bruins C David Krejci and D Colin Miller joined the team’s injury list. Bruins D Joe Morrow replaced Miller. It was Morrow’s first NHL game since Jan. 22. … Boston scratches were RW Jimmy Hayes and C Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson. … The Bruins recalled G Malcolm Subban from Providence for insurance, with G Anton Khudobin “dealing with a few things.” Khudobin served as Tuukka Rask’s backup.