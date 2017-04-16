Fire breaks out in former Sanford church

SANFORD, Maine — A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at a former Catholic church in Sanford, where work is underway to convert the old house of worship into an apartment building.

The Sanford Fire Department received the call at 3:48 p.m., and firefighters were on scene at 25 Riverside Ave. in three minutes. The fire was knocked down by 4:11 p.m.

The building was a former St. Ignatius church that is being expanded and converted into an apartment building.

The fire was contained to the older brick-and-metal sections of the building and knocked down before it could spread to the newer all-wood addition.

Fire officials said that if the fire had spread to the wood additions, it would have been a much larger blaze.

The building is currently vacant and fire officials believe no one was inside during the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.