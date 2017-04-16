Couple charged with burglary in connection with string of break-ins in 3 counties

BANGOR, Maine — A Troy man and a Newport woman were arrested last week in connection to a string of burglaries and thefts spanning three counties.

Jeremy Regimbal, 27, and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Ricci Boutilier, were indicted on two counts each of burglary and nine counts each of theft by unauthorized taking on March 22 by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Charges are pending in at least two other counties, Maine State Police said.

The pair was located and arrested by Troopers Jarod Stedman and Matt Grant on Monday, state police said Friday in a news release.

After their arrests, Regimbal and Boutilier were taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. Regimbal was released at court earlier this week. Boutilier remained behind bars Friday afternoon, unable to post bail of $500, a jail official confirmed.

According to state police, an investigation last fall into several area break-ins led officers to crime scenes in Waldo, Somerset and Penobscot counties.

The investigation indicated that Regimbal, Boutilier and others were allegedly breaking into residences, garages and outbuildings while the homeowners were away from their residences during daytime hours.