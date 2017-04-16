Bangor police investigating report of shooting on Ohio Street

Dawn Gagnon
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted April 16, 2017, at 5:26 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — City police are investigating a possible shooting on Ohio Street that was reported to have occurred at a residence there.

Sgt. Wade Betters said the officers and detectives from the Bangor Police Department’s Central Investigations Division were called to the area of 125 Ohio St. shortly before 3 p.m.

At least one tracking dog was brought to the scene, which is close to the intersection of Ohio Street and Highland Avenue.

Betters did not immediately confirm that a shooting took place. He said, however, that it did not appear that the public was in any danger.

