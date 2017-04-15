MacLean wins 13th Kenduskeag Stream race, breaks record

BANGOR, Maine — For Trevor MacLean, it’s always worth the trip — all 750-plus miles of it, from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, to Bangor.

That excursion to the Queen City for a 16.5-mile paddle down the Kenduskeag Stream has been an annual rite of passage for MacLean, and on this particular day the veteran kayaker made history in Maine’s premier paddling event Saturday.

MacLean paddled to his 13th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race victory, the most wins in the 51-history of the paddle from Kenduskeag Village to downtown Bangor, on a perfect sun-splashed day that featured challenging but fast water conditions.

“It was great,” MacLean said. “The conditions were really good. Lots of water.”

MacLean was the lone racer to break the two-hour mark, piloting his kayak down the stream in 1 hour, 58.11 seconds.

“It’s nice to be able to put down a fast time,” said MacLean, whose 13th victory breaks the race mark of 12 held by fellow Canadian Robert Lang of New Brunswick.

MacLean has run 15 Kenduskeag Stream races, but don’t expect him to stop coming anytime soon.

“It’s a bit of a rite of spring, almost,” MacLean said. “I always enjoy coming down.”

Ben Randall of Sabattus, who won the Souadabsacook Race in Hampden last weekend, posted the second quickest time of the day in 2:02:37. He was also piloting a solo kayak.

The 912 paddlers who piloted 489 boats down the stream Saturday were greeted with one of the best days of the early spring, which saw temperatures climb into the 60’s with very little wind and bright sunshine.

The challenging Kenduskeag was also flowing with ideal water conditions, and the “river vultures” were out in full force at popular viewing spots such as Six Mile Falls and along Valley Avenue and Harlow Street.

“The water is perfect for this type of race,” race director Debbie Gendreau, assistant director of the Bangor Parks and Recreation department, said.

“You really can’t ask for anything more perfect.”

Neither did MacLean, who cleanly navigated his way through the challenging rapids.

“It’s probably the highest it’s been in 10 years,” he said.

MacLean also managed to keep his boat upright and had a strong, clean run.

“I haven’t capsized or flipped over anytime that I’ve gone down,” he said. “I made it down clean and just kept moving forward.”

While a lot of paddlers enjoy the challenge of navigating Six Mile Falls, MacLean saw it as an opportunity to ensure his boat stay dry for the stretch run to downtown Bangor.

“I usually portage [at] Six Mile Falls because we’re over halfway and it’s a good chance to get out of the boat and empty it out,” he explained. “It’s a risk I don’t normally take.”

Six Mile Falls is certainly a risk-reward portion of the race, and while some canoes fell victim to the rapids, a lot of paddlers managed to navigate their way through

But nonetheless, the hundreds of spectators — two- and four-legged — who lined the banks of Six Mile Falls and a nearby bridge carrying Route 15 over the stream had plenty to smile about.

Gendreau said approximately 899 people were signed up for the race before Saturday morning, which means 13 more paddlers registered on race morning.

Officials were very impressed with the turnout. The race celebrated its 50th birthday last year.

“I was thinking that maybe this year would be a little lower,” with last year being the 50th anniversary, Gendreau said. “It’s not. It’s just about the same.”