Boothbay man arrested after fire, standoff with police

BOOTHBAY, Maine — A Boothbay man has been arrested following an altercation with Lincoln County police Friday night.

Police were called to a home on the Old County Road in Edgecomb around 10 p.m. after an individual reported being threatened with a firearm at the residence, according to a news release issued Saturday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Before his arrest, Michael Holbrook, 46, threatened to harm himself, shot the original complainant’s vehicle and home with what investigators believe was a hunting rifle, burned a structure to the ground and fled to another building on the property, where he surrendered to the Maine State Tactical Team after having been talked out of the building by state police negotiators, according to the release.

Holbrook was taken by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He was arrested on a warrant and charged with felony criminal threatening and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Maine State Police, the Boothbay Harbor Police Department, the state fire marshal’s office and Boothbay Region Ambulance. The Boothbay Fire Department also was at the scene and was assisted by the Southport Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing.