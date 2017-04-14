UMass Lowell rallies with five unearned runs to salvage softball split with UMaine

The University of Massachusetts Lowell took full advantage of two costly errors to score five unearned runs with two outs in the fifth inning and rally past the University of Maine 5-3 in the second game of their America East softball doubleheader in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

UMaine won the opener 8-2 behind Rachel Harvey’s three hits, including a homer, and five runs batted in and Annie Kennedy’s 6 ⅓ innings of two-hit shutout relief.

UMaine is now 9-18 overall and 4-1 in America East while UMass Lowell is 13-16 and 5-2.

In the nightcap, the Black Bears were leading 3-0 in the fifth inning but the River Hawks began their rally with two outs and nobody on when pinch-hitter Emily Stevenson singled off Erin Bogdanovich.

Casey Harding reached on an error by third baseman Alyssa Derrick to extend the inning and Tori Alcorn reached on an infield single to load the bases.

Samantha McQueen reached on an error by second baseman Sarah Coyne, who bobbled a ball going to her left. That allowed one run to score and when Coyne unsuccessfully tried to nail Alcorn between second and third, Harding sprinted home for the second run.

Pinch-hitter Alyssa Hasbrouck tied it with a ringing double off the fence in right center field and Courtney Cashman grounded a single to left to give UMass Lowell a 4-3 lead.

Kennedy replaced Bogdanovich and Sydney Barker bounced an RBI single over Derrick’s head.

Cashman had two singles for UMass Lowell and Lauren Ramirez went the distance for the win, allowing seven hits and three runs (two earned) with six strikeouts and two walks.

Derrick and Erika Leonard had RBI singles for UMaine.

In the opener, Harvey blasted a two-run homer to center, added a pair of run-scoring singles and plated another run with a bunt to pace the Black Bears.

Leonard, Rachel Carlson, Derrick, Maddie Decker and Coyne had two hits apiece for UMaine. One of Decker’s hits was a double. Leonard and Derrick had an RBI apiece.

Kennedy replaced Molly Flowers with two outs in the first inning after Flowers walked four, uncorked three wild pitches and allowed two runs.

Kennedy surrendered just a pair of singles the rest of the way with three strikeouts and no walks.

UM-Farmington sweeps Daniel Webster

At Nashua, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Walker tripled and doubled and drove in two runs and Margaret Fogarty knocked in three runs with a double and single to lead the University of Maine -Farmington to an 11-0 victory over Daniel Webster that capped the doubleheader sweep.

UMF won the opener 12-0.

In the second game, Erika Whitman, Kailyn Hill, Kylie Cunningham, Alison Hamilton and Kiana Thompson had two hits each for the 4-14 Beavers. Whitman and Hill each doubled and drove in two runs and Skyler Watson scattered three hits over five innings.

Stephanie Evans tripled for 1-12 Daniel Webster.

In the first game, Hamilton had four hits including a triple, Walker had three singles and an RBI and Alyssa Dillan tripled and singled and drove in three runs.

Anastasia Albright tossed a five-hitter over five innings with eight strikeouts.

Alissa Ouellette had two singles and Amber Roberts doubled for the Eagles.

Baseball

Husson sweeps Thomas

At Waterville on Wednesday, Logan Rogerson walked and eventually scored on a two-out wild pitch to snap a 3-3 tie and give Husson a 4-3 victory over Thomas College that capped a doubleheader sweep.

Husson won the opener 11-0.

Matthew Smith’s two-out RBI single had tied it in the sixth for the Eagles, who are now 12-10 overall and 6-3 in the North Atlantic Conference.

Smith had two singles and three RBIs for Husson and Sam Huston doubled.

Derek LeBlanc had two singles for Thomas which is now 2-18 and 2-7. Grant Corbett tripled and drove in a run and Alex Curtis doubled.

In the opener, Huston had a grand slam and a single and knocked in six runs and Christian Corneil hit a two-run homer.

Alex Chapman tripled and Wong doubled and Jesse Colford pitched seven innings of three-hit ball with nine strikeouts and a walk.