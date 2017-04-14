UMaine women’s basketball signs point guard from Israel

The University of Maine women’s basketball program continues to build its roster for next season.

On Friday, the team announced the signing of point guard Dor Saar of Israel.

Saar has spent three years with the Team Israel International Team, averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

She led her U-18, U-16 and U-14 teams to national championships and national cups.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Dor Saar,” interim head coach Amy Vachon said in a news release. “Dor is a true point guard who has a very high basketball IQ. She can shoot the three, attack the rim and knows how to deliver the ball to an open teammate at the right time. Dor will bring a feistiness and competitiveness to our team that fans will love.”

Saar’s coming to Maine is contingent upon admittance to the school and meeting NCAA clearinghouse requirements.

Defenseman leaves UMaine hockey team

Stephen Cochrane, who played in 16 games for the University of Maine men’s hockey team last season, is leaving the program, according to reports.

The news of Cochrane’s departure was first reported by SBN Nation’s Jeff Cox.

Cochrane, a 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman from Hingham, Massachusetts, did not register a point for the Black Bears.

UMaine, which finished 11-21-4 last winter, has only one defenseman in Minnesota native Eric Schurhamer.

The Black Bears have a blend of defensemen committed to arrive in Orono next year, including Manitoba Junior Hockey League MVP Brady Keeper, Sweden native Alexis Binner, Cam Spicer from the Islanders Hockey Club and Hungarian Oliver Herner, who redshirted last season.

Cox reported Cochrane will look to transfer to a Division III institution, likely in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Should Cochrane take that route, he will not have to sit out a year, as would be the case if he transferred to another Division I school.

Defenseman commits to UMaine

Jack York, a Canadian defenseman and the son of former National Hockey League player Jason York, has verbally committed to attend UMaine in the fall of 2018.

The 16-year-old York announced his verbal commitment on his Twitter page on Thursday.

The 6-footer plays for the Kemptville 73s of the Central Canada Hockey League. In 49 games this season, the native of Kanata, Ontario, posted six goals and seven assists.

His father, Jason, played in 757 NHL games over 13 seasons for five teams (Detroit, Anaheim, Nashville, Ottawa and Boston).

York’s participation at UMaine is contingent upon acceptance into the institution and meeting NCAA Clearinghouse requirements.

Koizar, Orach garner AE honors

Two UMaine standouts, basketball player Sigi Koizar and distance runner Jesse Orach, have been honored as 2016-2017 America East Winter Scholar-Athletes.

The conference announced the list on Thursday, and UMaine was the only school to have multiple recipients.

The Scholar-Athletes were members of teams in the five championship sports America East sponsored in the fall season including men’s and women’s basketball, women’s swimming & diving and men’s and women’s indoor track & field.

Individuals were put forth by their institutions, which could nominate one student-athlete per sport. The conference’s Student-Athlete Engagement committee chose an honoree in each of the six fall championship sports.

Each America East Scholar-Athlete was a starter or prominent reserve and carries a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher. They are automatically eligible for the America East Female or Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, to be announced this summer.

Koizar, a senior, is a two-time “M” Club Dean Smith Award honoree. She went on to post the highest GPA of any winter scholar-athlete nominee (3.97).

Koizar finished her stellar career as UMaine women’s basketball’s No. 6 career scorer with 1,671 points. The biology major is a three-time America East All-Academic choice. She is also a CoSIDA Academic All-American.