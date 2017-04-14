Rays hammer Porcello, Red Sox

BOSTON — Tampa Bay hammered Rick Porcello for a career-worst four home runs, helping Chris Archer end an 11-game losing streak against the Boston Red Sox as the Rays cruised to a 10-5 victory in the opener of a four-game series on Friday night.

Archer, 9-19 last year, beat the Red Sox to start his career back in 2012 but was 0-11 since, the longest string of futility against Boston since Floyd Bannister’s 12-game streak from 1982-86.

But homers by Shane Peterson, in his first at-bat as a Ray, Logan Morrison (a grand slam), Brad Miller and Steven Souza Jr., the last two back to back to KO Porcello, who beat the Rays five times last year. The power display staked Archer to an 8-0 lead and the Rays (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak.

He lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing a run in going to 2-0 on the young season.

Rookie Austin Pruitt worked into the ninth, but Kevin Cash had to go to his closer when the Red Sox scored three runs. Colome got the final two outs.

Peterson, selected from Triple-A Durham to replace the injured Mallex Smith, and Souza also singled home runs while Miller had three hits and Morrison also had a double in the rout. Morrison is 10-for-24 lifetime against Porcello.

Porcello (1-1) had never allowed more than three homers in a game. His 4 1/3-inning failure came two games after Steven Wright allowed four homers in 1 1/3 innings against Baltimore in a 12-5 Orioles win.

Mookie Betts had four hits and an RBI on his bobblehead night, while Xander Bogaerts delivered three hits and an RBI, Hanley Ramirez drove in two runs and Andrew Benintendi one for the Red Sox (5-5).

Porcello also allowed two doubles, the second one coming in the second inning when Morrison doubled with two outs. He scored when Peterson, who was leading Durham with eight RBIs, homered.

Two walks, uncharacteristic of Porcello, and a single loaded the bases for Morris in the third, and he hit the first slam of his career.

The Red Sox had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth, but Pablo Sandoval grounded out.

Miller and Souza then came through with their back-to-back shots in the fifth and it was 8-0.

Porcello, who entered the game with a 4.38 ERA and left it with a 7.56, was gone after 106 pitches.

NOTES: The Rays, wary of the flu bug that gripped the Red Sox, came prepared with a pair of air filtration systems for the clubhouse and plan to bring them along for all road games. … Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr., on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee strain, ran in the outfield wearing a brace and then hit for the first time since getting hurt in Detroit. … The Rays moved RHP Brad Boxberger from the 10- to the 60-day DL to make room for Shane Peterson on the 40-man roster. … RHP Jake Odorizzi, 3-3 lifetime against Boston but 1-3 with a 6.08 ERA in eight Fenway starts, pitches for the Rays Saturday and faces Chris Sale, a hard-luck 0-1 with a 1.23 ERA in two starts with his new team. 3B Evan Longoria is 1-for-21 with eight strikeouts against Sale. … Struggling Red Sox RHP Steven Wright has worked with fellow knuckleballer Tim Wakefield this week and also threw in the bullpen late in Friday night’s game.