Lisbon man sentenced for fatal June 2016 hit-and-run

LISBON, Maine — A 24-year-old Lisbon man who was driving a pickup truck that struck and killed a motorcyclist on Lisbon Street in June will serve nine months and one day in prison.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Zachary Greene was sentenced Friday to five years in prison with all but nine months and one day suspended, according to Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan.

In addition to the jail sentence, Greene will serve two years of probation with conditions that include completion of substance abuse and other counseling. He will begin his sentence on May 31, Hagan said.

Greene pleaded guilty in February to leaving the scene of the June 11 crash that killed 28-year-old Jeffrey Sickel of Portland.

Greene’s truck turned into the path of Sickel’s motorcycle at the intersection of Route 196 — also known as Lisbon Street — and Memorial Street at about 10:30 p.m. that night. Police said Sickel was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from his motorcycle. He died from his injuries at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on June 13.