Auburn woman accused of selling cocaine, heroin out of Lewiston motel room

LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested an Auburn woman Thursday on several felony drug and other charges in connection with an alleged cocaine and heroin trafficking operation based out of a Lewiston motel room.

Jacinta Hunt, 27, is charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of release conditions from a prior arrest, MDEA Cmdr. Scott Pelletier said Friday in a news release.

The aggravated heroin trafficking charge is a Class A felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a fine of up to $50,000.

The unlawful trafficking in cocaine base and heroin are Class B felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000, while the cocaine base, heroin and firearm possession charges are Class C felonies that carry and maximum prison term of five years and a fine of up to $5,000 each.

Acting on information from a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigator, drug agents from the MDEA’s Western District Task Force arrested Hunt, who is suspected of distributing heroin and crack cocaine from a room at the Motel 6 in Lewiston.

State drug agents, with the help of Lewiston police, conducted surveillance at the location and located a vehicle belonging to Hunt at the motel, Pelletier said.

Hunt, who was out on bail for an unrelated charge, was located in Room 207 at the Motel 6.

Seized from Hunt and the motel room were 17 grams of crack cocaine and 48 grams of heroin, with a combined street value of more than $11,000, Pelletier said.

Pelletier said agents also found several guns in Hunt’s vehicle. He said that Hunt is barred from possessing firearms because she is a convicted felon.

Hunt was taken to Androscoggin County Jail. She made her initial appearance in Lewiston District Court on Friday and is being held on $50,000 bail.