Orono woman gets federal prison time for allowing drug dealers to use her home

BANGOR, Maine — An Orono woman who allowed her Charles Street home to be used as a base to sell crack cocaine for more than three years is going to prison.

Amy Hakola, one of 16 charged in the investigation into the Connecticut-to-Maine drug pipeline that federal authorities broke up in 2015, was sentenced on Wednesday to a month in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Hakola, 43, faced up to 20 years in federal prison and a $500,000 fine, but struck a deal with prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her boyfriend.

The ring included members of the dangerous New Haven, Connecticut, street gang called the Red Side Guerilla Brims and their associates, who stayed at Hakola’s house and sold crack to people who pulled up outside between about January 2010 and August 2013, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel Casey. One gang member admitted in mid March that he participated in four gang-related murders and one attempted murder.

“It was a safe haven for them,” Casey said of the house, which is near the University of Maine. “It’s a chilling fact … her home was not only used by drug dealers, but murdering drug dealers.”

Hakola’s attorney, J.P. DeGrinney, said the situation was a setup right from the start and “there is no question but that she was used by these young men.” He added in court that it went on so long because “she was willing to use the blinders” about her former Connecticut boyfriend, Jermaine Mitchell, who was convicted of drug dealing from her home and was sentenced in February to more than 21 years in prison.

“I believed that he loved me and I loved him and didn’t realize he was using me,” Hakola told Justice John Woodcock in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Woodcock had little sympathy for Hakola, and even chastised her for lying to her federal probation officer about her marijuana use while out on bail.

He described the amount of drugs sold from her Orono house as “just simply staggering” and said he didn’t understand how she got herself involved with murderers.

“They caused an enormous amount of harm to the people of Maine,” Woodcock said. “These are the people she was palling around with.”

Woodcock gave Hakola, who is now a convicted felon, until June 2 to report to the U.S. Marshals for her prison sentence.