Fort Kent driver to help Auburn racer at Saturday PASS event

Austin Theriault, who leads the ARCA points standings after two races, will take on a new role on Saturday.

The Fort Kent driver will serve as adviser and crew chief for Auburn’s Travis Stearns at the 12th Easter Bunny 150 Pro All-Stars Series National Championship race at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

“I’ve known him for four or five years. We used to compete against each other but now we work together every once in awhile. He’s a good driver and I want to help him,” said Theriault. “It’s going to be a competitive field with drivers from the north and the south. It’s one of the biggest [PASS] races of the season.

“It will be a good learning experience for me,” added Theriault.

The 23-year-old Theriault finished fourth last weekend in his second ARCA race, the Music City 200 at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee. He won the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Theriault, who is driving for Ken Schrader Racing, won’t race again until April 30 in the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway in Indiana.

This will be his last extended break between races because he will run 18 ARCA events between April 30 and Oct. 19.

“We’re definitely off to a good start and that’s important for everyone on the team,” said Theriault. “This gives us a little motivational boost.”

Theriault said they had a solid performance over the six-tenths-mile oval in Nashville and it is much more typical of the tracks on the schedule than the super speedway at Daytona.

“Communication and the importance of making subtle changes on the race car come into play on short tracks. That’s where it really adds up,” said Theriault. “We’ve got to get our car a little bit faster on the short tracks.”

Theriault, who has run 12 K&N Pro Series East, 11 Camping World Truck Series and six Xfinity Series races over the last three years, likes racing for a points championship and having stability.

“I have a feeling a lot of people are watching us to see how we do. Expectations are pretty high. I need to focus on it and follow through with it,” said Theriault. “It’s a real good opportunity.”

Because of the Easter Bunny 150, there won’t be a PASS North Super Late Model race this weekend.

The next two will be April 22 at Oxford Plains Speedway and April 29 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough.

Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Massachusetts, won the season-opening Ice Breaker race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut last weekend. Fourteen-year-old Eddie Fatscher of East Northport, New York, was second and defending series points champion D.J. Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire, was third.

Maine natives Garrett Hall (Scarborough), Johnny Clark (Farmingdale), Dave Farrington Jr. (Jay) and Ben Rowe (Turner) finished sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th, respectively.