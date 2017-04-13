Drug agents find alleged meth lab in Cornish home

CORNISH, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a Cornish man Wednesday after a meth lab was discovered inside his home, authorities said.

The lab was discovered by state probation officers who were conducting a probation check of James Wildes, 31, Cmdr. Scott Pelletier said Thursday in a news release.

The MDEA meth lab team, along with MDEA York Task Force agents, was dispatched to Wildes’ mobile home at 19 Kimball Hill Road after the discovery.

Ingredients and equipment used in manufacturing methamphetamine, including an active “one pot” lab, were found inside the mobile home, authorities said. Evidence of earlier manufacturing was discovered along with a small amount of methamphetamine, Pelletier said.

Wildes is on probation for a 2010 pharmacy robbery and was arrested by probation officers and charged with violating his probation. He was taken to the York County Jail.

MDEA agents will submit charges of unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory after consulting with the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Associates of Wildes will also be charged for assisting him in obtaining pseudoephedrine, an essential ingredient for manufacturing meth that is found in cold medicine, Pelletier said.

Last month in Limington, Wildes’ brother — 32-year-old Joseph Wildes — and two other men were charged with operating a meth lab inside their home at 24 South Road, Pelletier said.

Wednesday’s arrest was the 14th methamphetamine-related response by MDEA this year.