Deadline to apply for Provigil settlement extended

AUGUSTA, Maine — The deadline for Maine residents purchased the drug Provigil or the generic version, modafinil, to file claims in a $35 million settlement has been extended to June 25, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

People who paid for either drug from June 24, 2006 to March 31, 2012, are eligible to apply for money from the settlement, Attorney General Janet T. MIlls said Wednesday in a press release.

Provigil, which includes the active ingredient modafinil, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea and shift work disorder, the press release said.

In August 2016, Maine and 47 other state attorneys general announced the settlement that resolved allegations that the companies engaged in unlawful “pay-for-delay” anticompetitive conduct involving the patent exclusivity for Provigil.

“Pay for delay” conduct occurs when a branded drug company seeks to unlawfully maintain its exclusive rights by paying a would-be generic competitor to delay entry into the market and thus keep prices at artificially high levels.

For more information or to obtain a claim form, visit StateAGProvigilSettlement.com or call 1-877-236-1413.