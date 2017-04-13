Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safe

Lilia Simmons, 16, who was last seen after school in Brunswick on Monday was found safe late Wednesday
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
Lilia Simmons, 16, who was last seen after school in Brunswick on Monday was found safe late Wednesday
By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted April 13, 2017, at 6:20 a.m.

HARPSWELL, Maine — A missing 16-year-old female student from Harpswell Charter School in Brunswick, who was last seen shortly after school Monday, was found safe, authorities said.

Lilia Simmons was reported missing Wednesday by her mother who resides in Harpswell, and was later found, according to Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

“This missing teen is now with her brother and is safe,” Naldo said late Wednesday, without providing details.

Her parents were concerned about her well-being because she had no phone or vehicle and had not contacted them in two days.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. President’s plane lands in BangorPresident’s plane lands in Bangor
  2. University of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedlyUniversity of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedly
  3. Virginia woman sentenced for random stabbings at Bangor MallVirginia woman sentenced for random stabbings at Bangor Mall
  4. Dog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill orderDog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill order
  5. Inspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in LincolnvilleInspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in Lincolnville

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs