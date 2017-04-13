Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safe

HARPSWELL, Maine — A missing 16-year-old female student from Harpswell Charter School in Brunswick, who was last seen shortly after school Monday, was found safe, authorities said.

Lilia Simmons was reported missing Wednesday by her mother who resides in Harpswell, and was later found, according to Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

“This missing teen is now with her brother and is safe,” Naldo said late Wednesday, without providing details.

Her parents were concerned about her well-being because she had no phone or vehicle and had not contacted them in two days.