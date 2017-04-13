Officials ask for help catching suspected Farmington arsonist

After a fire earlier this month, investigators say they now believe an arsonist is to blame for the damage at the Falls General Store.
By CBS 13
Posted April 13, 2017, at 10:11 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Maine — Fliers are being handed out in Farmington as the state fire marshal’s office searches for a suspected arsonist.

After a fire earlier this month, investigators said they now believe an arsonist is to blame for the damage at the Falls General Store.

Firefighters said the general store caught fire last Tuesday just before midnight. The fire spread quickly up the walls and into the apartment above.

Investigators won’t say how the fire started but say it’s suspicious.

Fire officials even canvassed the area last night, handing out fliers to anyone who may have seen something.

Investigators said the store’s owners, Dan Searles and Lori Perry, were on vacation when the fire happened.

Searles was cleaning up the store Wednesday, but said he had no comment on the investigation, only saying it was a big loss.

Investigators haven’t released an exact cause of the fire, but are asking anyone with information on who may have caused it to call the state fire marshal’s office.

 

