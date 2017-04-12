Sea Dogs edge Binghamton in 10 innings

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs “walked off” on an RBI infield single by Aneury Tavarez and beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs’ 5-0 start is their best since the 2005 season, when they opened 10-0.

After Tzu-Wei Lin doubled off of Corey Taylor (L, 1-0) to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning, Danny Mars dropped down a sac bunt to advance Lin to third base with one out. Tavarez then hit a dribbler to the left of the mound and Lin barely slid in safely underneath the tag of catcher Colton Plaia.

Taylor Grover (W, 1-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless 10th inning. Sea Dogs’ pitchers combined to strike out 10 and walk seven in the game.

Binghamton (2-3) tied the game in the ninth inning off of Williams Jerez (BS, 1) on a bases loaded RBI groundout by Plaia.

Kevin McAvoy allowed one earned run on just two singles in his six innings of work in his 2017 debut. Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis went five innings for the Rumble Ponies and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, walking two and striking out two.

Binghamton got on the board in the second inning on an RBI groundout by L.J. Mazzilli to score Matt Oberste, who had walked and advanced to third on two wild pitches.

The Sea Dogs answered in the bottom half of the inning when Jordan Procyshen took off to steal second base and was tagged out in the ensuing rundown while Nick Longhi scored from third to tie the game at one.