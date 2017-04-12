Bruins rally to defeat Senators in Game 1

OTTAWA — Brad Marchand scored with 2:33 left in regulation as the Boston Bruins rallied in the third period for a 2-1 NHL playoff victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday night.

The win gives the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven, opening round series. Game 2 is in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

Bobby Ryan scored for the Senators, while Frank Vatrano also scored for the Bruins.

Tuukka Rask made 26 saves in the Boston net while Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots for Ottawa.

The Senators had their defensive system working to perfection in the second period, when they outshot the Bruins 12-0 and scored the game’s first goal.

Ryan’s goal, at the 10:28 mark of the second, was a spectacular solo effort. The veteran winger burst into the Bruins zone, bumped Adam McQuaid off the puck and drove in front of the crease before firing a sharp angle shot past Rask.

Vatrano tied it up with the Bruins second shot of the third period at the 4:05 mark, firing a shot from the high slot while Dominic Moore provided the screen, and Marchand put the Bruins ahead to stay when he fired a shot into the open side after the Senators missed numerous chances to clear the zone.

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci, a two-time winner of the NHL playoff scoring race, was a late scratch. … Other injured Bruins included D Torey Krug and D Brandon Carlo, neither of whom accompanied the team to Ottawa, and C Noel Acciari. … Other Bruins scratches were RW Jimmy Hayes, C Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and D Joe Morrow … Senators D Marc Methot took the pre-game warmup but did not play. Methot has been out since having the tip of a finger severed by a Sidney Crosby slash March 23. … D Fredrik Claesson took Methot’s spot in the lineup. … Other significant Senators scratches were LW Ryan Dzingel, C Chris Kelly, RW Chris Neil, D Ben Harpur and C Colin White.

Rangers 2, Canadiens 0

MONTREAL — Tanner Glass’ first-period goal helped the New York Rangers earn a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre in the opener of an Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series.

The best-of-seven series continues Friday in Montreal.

Michael Grabner added a late empty-net goal for New York, which got 31 saves from Henrik Lundqvist.

Carey Price stopped 29 shots in the losing effort for the Canadiens.

Montreal dictated the pace early on, controlling the puck and spending much of the first half of the opening frame in the Rangers’ end.

New York nearly struck early in the period when Chris Kreider skated toward a loose puck for a potential breakaway. But Price reached the disc first and cleared it out of harm’s way, avoiding a repeat of the collision between the two in their last playoff matchup.

But it was the Rangers who got on the board first. After Tomas Plekanec won the face-off for the Canadiens, Glass got his stick on the puck in the right circle and lifted a backhander past Price at 9:50 of the first period.

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1

PITTSBURGH — Marc-Andre Fleury, a last-minute starter after goaltender Matt Murray got hurt during the pregame warmup, stopped 31 of 32 shots as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 in Game 1 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

Fleury was the Penguins’ franchise goalie for more than a decade and helped them win the 2009 Cup. Murray, a rookie, stepped in last year when Fleury was hurt at the start of the postseason and helped Pittsburgh win the 2016 Cup, then took over the No. 1 job this regular season.

The Penguins built a 3-0 lead in the second period with goals from Bryan Rust, Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino. Evgeni Malkin added two assists.

The Blue Jackets spoiled Fleury’s bid for his ninth career playoff shutout when Matt Calvert scored from the slot at 12:41 of the third. A clearing attempt by Fleury scooted past three Penguins and ricocheted out to Calvert.

It was Pittsburgh’s 100th home playoff win all-time (100-73).

Rookie Tristan Jarry dressed as Fleury’s backup after Murray left the warmup with a lower-body injury.

Fleury was busy early as the Blue Jackets held a 16-3 advantage in shots in the first period.

Rust gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 1:15 of the second. Malkin carried the puck over the blue line and passed to Kessel, who gave a little soft-touch pass to Rust in the slot. Rust one-timed it past goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky’s stick.

Kessel’s power-play goal 2:30 later gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead. He toyed with the puck at the left dot and snapped it over Bobrovsky’s shoulder, far side.

Malkin picked up his second assist on the goal, giving him 84 career playoff assists, moving him past Jaromir Jagr for third all-time in club history.

At 16:25, Bonino reached around Bobrovsky to score on a rebound for a 3-0 Pittsburgh lead.