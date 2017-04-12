Maine ACLU joins lawsuit to gain Trump Muslim ban documents

AUGUSTA, Maine — The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has joined a lawsuit that demands government documents that would describe what President Donald Trump’s administration is doing in regards banning people from certain Muslim countries from traveling to the United States.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the ACLU’s Maine chapter along with affiliates from five other New England states, seeks records from local offices of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection about activities at Bangor International Airport, as well as Bradley, Burlington, Logan, Manchester and T.F. Green international airports.

According to a news release, the ACLU has already requested the information under the federal Freedom of Information Act but has not received adequate responses. The suit demands fulfillment of 13 FOIA requests across the country.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.