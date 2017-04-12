Former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes dies at 79

By The Sports Xchange, Special to the BDN
Posted April 12, 2017, at 6:56 a.m.

Former Texas Tech football coach Spike Dykes died at age 79, the school confirmed Monday.

Dykes coached the Red Raiders from 1986 to 1999.

“Sad to hear the news on Spike Dykes,” Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said via Twitter. “Great coach, mentor, and person. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family (and) the Tech community.”

Texas Tech played in seven bowl games in Dykes’ 13 years in Lubbock. His sons, Sonny and Rick, also became coaches. Sonny is an offensive assistant at TCU and spent the previous four seasons as head coach at Cal.

“Words cannot describe what coach Dykes meant to to west Texas, Texas Tech University, this program and me personally,” Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a statement released by the university.

Spike Dykes was named coach of the year three times in the Southwest Conference and in the Big 12’s inaugural season in 1996.

“A lot of people in this world don’t have any fun, but I’ve had a ball,” Spikes said in 1999.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Thousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows whyThousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows why
  2. Somali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 yearsSomali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 years
  3. Former midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 millionFormer midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 million
  4. President’s plane lands in BangorPresident’s plane lands in Bangor
  5. Plane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk awayPlane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk away