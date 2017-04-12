Father pleads not guilty to killing infant son in 38-year-old cold case

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Brunswick man charged Friday with killing his infant son in 1979 pleaded not guilty during his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Burton “Ben” Hagar, 62, now of Farmington, appeared in Cumberland County Superior Court before Justice Thomas D. Warren just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Hagar surrendered to state police just before noon Friday at his Marvel Street home following his indictment on murder charges by the Cumberland County Grand Jury, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Friday.

He was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

Hagar is charged in connection with the death of his 3-month-old son, Nathan Hagar, who was found unresponsive in the family’s 16 School Street apartment and died at Parkview Hospital in Brunswick on May 9, 1979. Nathan Hagar was originally believed to have died due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, but detectives reopened the case quietly in 1991, McCausland said Friday.

Detectives since have gathered new information about the death and coordinated the investigation with the new Unsolved Homicide Unit, which led to the Attorney General’s Office presenting the case to the grand jury this week, according to McCausland.

Detailed information about the case against Hagar and the death of his son has remained scarce since his arrest, and no paperwork regarding the case had been filed in Portland Unified Criminal Court prior to the hearing.

An entry on the Unsolved Homicides page at maine.gov states merely that the boy’s mother, Venus Hagar, was home with Burton Hagar and their son, who was reportedly healthy and alert, when she went to visit a neighbor. When she returned later, she and her husband went to Nathan’s bedroom and found him deceased.

