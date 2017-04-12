Ben Carson, touring affordable housing complex, gets stuck in elevator

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was rescued by firefighters from a stuck elevator while touring an affordable housing development in Miami Wednesday morning.

The secretary was visiting the Courtside Family Apartments as part of a two-day listening tour in the area to learn about the challenges low-income people face finding affordable housing. The Miami Herald estimates Carson was trapped for about 20 minutes.

Alonzo Mourning, the famed former Miami Heat player, was waiting for Carson when he was released. Mourning partnered with Miami’s Housing Trust group to develop the complex in response to the need for more affordable housing in the area; it was funded through a public-private partnership.

Michael Liu, the director of Miami-Dade County Public Housing, also was in the elevator.

 

