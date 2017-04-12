Harpswell teen reported missing

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 16-year-old female student at Harpswell Charter School in Brunswick, who was last seen shortly after school Monday, was reported missing on Wednesday, authorities said.

Lilia Simmons was reported missing by her mother who resides in Harpswell, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Lilia has no access to a phone or vehicle,” a press release about the missing girl states.

Her parents are very concerned about her well-being, the report states.

Simmons is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Brian Ackerman of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 774-1444 ext. 2215.