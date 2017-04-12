2 charged in connection with Maine armed home invasion

PALMYRA, Maine — Two men have been charged with robbery in connection with an armed home invasion on Jan. 28, police said Wednesday.

Sean Ludden, 47, of Clinton and Matthew Almeida, 30, of Pittsfield were charged with robbery, a Class A crime, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Two camouflage-clad men allegedly burst through the home on Warren Hill Road in Palmyra and assaulted the homeowner. The men took an undisclosed amount of cash and prescription drugs, McCausland said.

Ludden, who is serving a sentence for drug trafficking at the Somerset County Jail, was charged last week. Almeida was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon ​at the Dexter Police Department ​without incident, McCausland said. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail on $20,000 cash bail.

Additional suspects have been identified and more charges are pending, according to the spokesman.

If convicted, Ludden and Almeida face up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000. They also could be order to pay restitution.

Stay informed with BDN news updates in your inbox. Sign up here.