South American man accused of selling heroin from Hancock County motel room

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Police have arrested a 33-year-old man from the country of Peru who is accused of selling heroin from a motel room in Hancock County.

Pedro E. Lezama Agaz was arrested on April 9 and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The charge was elevated to Class A felony level because a loaded firearm also was found in the room. Agaz was taken to the Hancock County Jail where he remained Wednesday.

Police are not releasing the location or name of the motel. Acting on a tip about suspicious activity in a guest room at the motel, Trooper Travis Chapman of the Maine State Police spoke with a number of witnesses. Chapman then contacted agents with the Downeast Task Force of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, who went to the room and detained Agaz.

Agents found more than 600 dosage units of heroin, with an estimated street value of $15,000, according to McCausland. Investigators also seized about $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds, along with a loaded, semi-automatic shotgun in the room, he said.

