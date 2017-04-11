Bruins capsule

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

Schedule: Eastern Conference quarterfinal series: Wednesday, April 12: Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 15: Boston at Ottawa, 3 p.m.; Monday, April 17: Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 19: Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.; (if necessary games, times TBA) Friday, April 21: Boston at Ottawa; Sunday, April 23: Ottawa at Boston; Wednesday, April 26: Boston at Ottawa.

Senators offense vs. Bruins defense: Ottawa is the lowest scoring team to make the playoffs, and the only one with a negative goal differential. Kyle Turris (27 goals), Mike Hoffman (26) and Mark Stone (22) did their job, but Derick Brassard and Bobby Ryan had off years. The Bruins have a solid defense crew, still led by Zdeno Chara, but infused by youngster Brandon Carlo and a very good goalie in Tuukka Rask.

Bruins offense vs. Senators defense: Brad Marchand missed the final two games due to suspension, and that left his career season at 39 goals, which led a Bruins team that also received 34 from David Pastrnak. Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson put together an impressive season, especially when you consider his wife has been battling cancer, but will need Erik Karlsson to be at his best and the likes of Dion Phaneuf to step up their game a notch or two.

Possible surprise stories: Ottawa’s Clarke MacArthur played the final four games after suffering a horrific concussion in training camp. His return could mean a boost emotionally and on the scoresheet. If you like the Bruins, Frank Vatrano scored 10 goals in 44 games and could be a great sleeper pick.