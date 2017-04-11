Pomeranz, Pedroia propel Red Sox past Orioles

BOSTON — Drew Pomeranz came off the disabled list to throw six-plus strong innings, Dustin Pedroia drove in four runs, and Christian Vazquez had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Red Sox to an 8-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Pomeranz, who returned from a left forearm injury, walked one and struck out six to earn his first career victory in seven starts — 11 appearances — at Fenway Park.

Pablo Sandoval and Pedroia hit sacrifice flies to give the Red Sox (4-3) a 2-0 lead, and Pedroia singled home a pair off reliever Darren O’Day in a three-run seventh inning that saw the Orioles (4-2) commit two errors.

Vazquez, just 1-for-1 on the season entering the contest, matched his career high in hits and capped his big night with a two-run triple in the eighth inning. Pedroia then brought the final run home with an infield hit as Vazquez scored his second run.

Boston’s Andrew Benintendi added three hits and an RBI, and Mookie Betts and Chris Young had two hits apiece in a 15-hit attack.

Dylan Bundy (1-1) gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings, falling to 1-3 with a 6.86 ERA in his four career starts against Boston. O’Day relieved in the sloppy seventh and had his second straight rough outing.

Jonathan Schoop’s groundout made it 2-1 in the seventh before the Red Sox broke it open.

Three relievers worked an inning apiece behind Pomeranz, who allowed one run on four hits. The left struck out six and walked one.

The Orioles had a threat in the second inning on a single by Welington Castillo and double by Trey Mancini with one out. But Pomeranz got out of it and retired 12 straight batters before Adam Jones doubled with one out in the sixth inning.

Sandoval hit his sacrifice fly for his fifth RBI in the bottom of the inning, and Pedroia came through with his sacrifice fly in the fifth.

NOTES: SS Xander Bogaerts and DH Hanley Ramirez (flu) both returned to the Red Sox lineup after missing the series in Detroit. … The Red Sox officially placed CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (knee) on the disabled list and sent INF Deven Marrero back to Triple-A Pawtucket. … Baltimore LF Trey Mancini worked pregame on taking balls off the Green Monster, saying he worked on the replica wall at Boston’s Fort Myers Jet Blue Park. … RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-6 with a 6.92 ERA lifetime against Boston, goes for the Orioles in Wednesday’s series finale, facing RHP Steven Wright. Last year, Wright beat the Orioles both times he faced them. … The Red Sox play a makeup game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Tigers 2, Twins 1

DETROIT — Matt Boyd did not give up a hit until the sixth inning, James McCann blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers held off the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Robbie Grossman’s two-out single was the only hit off Boyd, who was removed after the inning. A quartet of relievers followed, with Francisco Rodriguez recording his third save for Detroit (5-2) despite allowing a ninth-inning run.

McCann hit his third home run in the fifth off losing pitcher Hector Santiago (1-1). The Twins starter allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Jason Castro drove in the lone Minnesota run with a single.

Boyd (1-1) confounded the Twins (5-2) with a variety of breaking pitches. He recorded all six of his strikeouts on a changeup, slider or curveball.

It was a stark contrast to his season debut against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, when he lasted just 2 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on five hits and four walks.

The only baserunners he allowed before Grossman’s single were one-out walks — Grossman in the first and Chris Gimenez in the fifth.

McCann broke the scoreless deadlock in the fifth when he jumped on a Santiago fastball and lined it over the left-field wall. The one-out shot also brought home Justin Upton, who was hit by a pitch.

Detroit reliever Shane Greene allowed two baserunners among the three batters he faced in the seventh. Manager Brad Ausmus then brought in left-hander Kyle Ryan, who induced Eddie Rosario to hit into a double play.

Rodriguez gave up a one-out double to Miguel Sano prior to Castro’s RBI single. Pinch hitter Joe Mauer followed with a bloop single. Rosario then flied out and pinch-hitter Max Kepler popped out.

Indians 2, White Sox 1

CLEVELAND — Michael Brantley’s RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win in their home opener vs. the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Progressive Field. The win snaps Cleveland’s three-game losing streak.

With two outs in the 10th, Francisco Lindor walked. Brantley then hit a double into the left-field corner off Tommy Kahnle (0-1), scoring Lindor, who was running on the 3-2 pitch. Bryan Shaw (1-0) pitched two-thirds of a scoreless inning in the top of the 10th to get the win.

Lindor, who has been the Indians’ hottest hitter in the first week of the season, gave Cleveland an early lead with a solo home run off Chicago starter James Shields in the first inning. The switch-hitting Lindor, batting left-handed, hit a 2-1 pitch from Shields into the right-field seats, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead. It’s Lindor’s fourth home run of the season. Last year, he did not hit his fourth home run until May 27.

Shields, in his second start of the season, pitched well, retiring 12 batters in a row at one point. He was removed from the game in the sixth inning with his pitch count at 92. In 5 1/3 innings he gave up one run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco also pitched well, holding the White Sox to one run on four hits through seven innings. The only run came on a home run by Todd Frazier, leading off the fifth inning. Frazier came into the game hitting .059 (1-for-17). Frazier doubled and homered in his first two at-bats against Carrasco.

Carrasco pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Frazier’s home run tied it at 1, and it then it became a battle of the bullpens.