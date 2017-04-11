Coming soon: A new BDN app

The updated BDN mobile app will be available for iPhone, iPad, and Android phones.

Here’s why, and when.

More than half of BDN Maine users read the BDN on phones

Five years ago, 19% of BDN online readers read our site on mobile devices. We knew mobile was growing and it would become important to our readers and to us. In 2015, mobile use overtook desktop computers, and now in 2017 almost two-thirds of our audience finds us on mobile devices — and more than 50% on phones.

We’ve gone through a few mobile versions and mobile apps along the way to reaching that majority.

To provide you with the Maine news you need, when and how you want it, we have been working to improve our mobile service. In January we launched a new, faster, easier-to-use mobile site, and we’re putting the finishing touches on a new app as well.

We’ve heard your concerns, and we have been working to improve

Your feedback over the past two years has been loud and clear: The mobile site was too slow, it was hard to find things, and ads were disruptive. The new app, which is free to download and use, provides BDN reporting from all over Maine in a fast, beautiful format. Updated every three minutes, the easy-to-navigate app has the same look and feel as the mobile browser version and contains all of the content you can find on our desktop site at bangordailynews.com.

It’ll be an easy update for users

Keep an eye out for another note when the updated app is ready next week. If you already have the BDN app on your phone, just update it as you normally would. On May 1, we will stop sending new stories to the old app.