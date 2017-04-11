Missing Bangor boy home safe

BANGOR, Maine — A boy with autism who wandered off from school Monday and was reported missing for the second time in just over a month is home safe, according to police officials.

Joshua Hogan, 13, left the Cohen School on Garland Street at around 2 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Tim Cotton. A dispatcher said the boy was located around 10 p.m. Monday and returned to his family.

Hogan also was reported missing on March 19. He had left home the night before and was found walking on Wilson Street in Brewer shortly after Bangor police issued a missing person alert.

BDN writer Dawn Gagnon contributed to this report.