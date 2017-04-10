Celtics beat Nets, stay alive for top seed in East

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics clinched the Atlantic Division title and kept alive their hopes for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 114-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

The victory, which completed a four-game sweep of the season series with the Nets — who will provide Boston with one of the top picks in the 2017 draft — moved the Celtics (52-29) temporarily a half-game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-29) atop the conference.

The Cavs played in Miami on Monday and would sew up the top spot with wins in their last two games regardless of what the Celtics do Wednesday night at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite the loss, Brook Lopez scored 25 points and became the Nets’ all-time scoring leader, passing Buck Williams.

Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points, Al Horford had 19 and the pair combined for the final 15 Boston points over the last 4:41. Horford grabbed eight rebounds and added four assists.

Boston’s Avery Bradley scored 18 points, Marcus Smart had 13 points and six assists, Jae Crowder 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Kelly Olynyk 11 points and six boards.

The Celtics built a 27-point lead in the third quarter, but a 37-point quarter and then another charge in the fourth got the Nets, who scored 40 in the first half, to within six in the fourth. Runs of 12-0 and 9-0 got them there.

Jeremy Lin, a former Harvard star playing on Chinese Heritage Night at TD Garden, scored 26 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored a career-high 17 points and had 11 rebounds.

The Nets lost for the second time in six games.

The Celtics improved to 24-0 when leading after three quarters at home.

NOTES: Celtics coach Brad Stevens, on the importance of securing the top seed in the conference: “The most important thing is tonight’s game. That’s the way I’m looking at it. Whatever seed we get, we get — and that’ll be a result of an 82-game schedule, not the result of one or two games.” … The Nets were missing Gs Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) and Joe Harris (shoulder) and F Quincy Acy (ankle). All three will also miss Wednesday’s night’s season finale at Chicago. … Nets coach Kenny Atkinson on Boston G Isaiah Thomas: “Just thinking about his evolution since he got here, how much he’s improved and how he fits into the system, he’s a scouting nightmare, trying to figure out how to get him under control. He’s the head of the snake. Just really a credit to the Celtics and credit to him. He just keeps getting better.” … Thomas extended his club record with a 3-pointer in his 55th straight game.

Pacers 120, 76ers 111

PHILADELPHIA — Paul George scored 27 points and Thaddeus Young added 20 as the Indiana Pacers held off the Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 on Monday night to draw ever nearer to a playoff berth.

Myles Turner contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Kevin Seraphin chipped in 17 points for the Pacers (41-40).

Indiana, which is seventh in the Eastern Conference, needed a loss by either the Chicago Bulls or the Miami Heat on Monday to clinch a postseason spot.

The Pacers close the regular season with a home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

The Sixers never led, but they cut a 21-point first-quarter deficit to five in the third. They were still down only 111-104 after Alex Poythress nailed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, the second with 3:36 left in the game.

George then dropped in a short jumper, but with 2:59 left Gerald Henderson elbowed George in the chin on a drive to the basket. Henderson was assessed a flagrant foul-2, resulting in an ejection.

George, who was assessed his second technical foul for his reaction to the play, was also tossed.

Henderson and George had been given technicals when they tangled with 5:08 remaining.

Indiana had a 114-105 cushion before Turner sandwiched a pair of baskets around Poythress’ third 3-pointer of the final 4:11.

Another 3-pointer, by Philadelphia’s Nik Stauskas, shaved Indiana’s lead to 118-111 with 50.9 seconds to play, but Poythress missed a subsequent 3-point attempt after an Indiana turnover.