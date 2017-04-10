Police: Gray car-bicycle crash sparked by ‘neighborhood feud’

GRAY, Maine — A neighborhood feud is believed to have prompted a teenager from Gray on Monday afternoon to steer the car he was driving into an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, who was not identified, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of minor injuries, Capt. Scott Stewart said in a news release.

The driver, 18-year-old John Terrill of Gray, was summoned for reckless conduct, Stewart said.

The teenager and the boy “know each other and have been involved in an ongoing neighborhood feud,” Stewart said.

Police say Turrell was upset with the boy because Turrell claimed the boy broke his cat’s legs, according to WGME.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Fairview Avenue, when Terrill allegedly swerved the vehicle he was driving toward the 11-year-old, who was riding his bicycle on the side of the road.

An investigation determined that the right front tire of the blue 2005 Mazda Tribute made contact with the rear tire of the bicycle, causing the rider to fall off the bicycle.