Massive fire destroys three buildings in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — A massive fire at a restaurant destroyed at least three buildings in Portsmouth Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Steven Achilles of the Portsmouth Fire Department.

Those buildings include the State Street Saloon and surrounding buildings with the address 270 and 276, one of which is an apartment building.

Fire officials got the call at 12:30 a.m.

They believe the fire started in the kitchen of the State Street Saloon.

Officials said because of the old buildings and how close they are to one another the fire spread quickly.

Officials say crews got everyone out on the ground level, but they had to use a ladder rescue for residents in the four-story building at 276 State Street .

“I had no idea what was going on… I know everyone got out safe,” said Craig Langton, a resident rescued from the fourth floor.

Firefighters say everyone inside made it out safely.

One firefighter is being treated for minor injuries.

Officials said they expect to be on the scene for a while Monday morning.

The smoke can be seen for several miles. People are encouraged to avoid State and Pleasant streets.