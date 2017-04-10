Pickup goes into Medomak River in Waldoboro

A truck went into the water while attempting to retrieve a boat at Pine Street Landing in Waldoboro Sunday afternoon.
Alexander Violo | Lincoln County News
By Alexander Violo, Lincoln County News
Posted April 10, 2017, at 7:31 a.m.

WALDOBORO, Maine — No injuries were reported after a vehicle went into the Medomak River at Pine Street Landing during the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, in Waldoboro.

Paul Muise, 56, of Waldoboro, was driving the Ford pickup truck down the boat ramp to pick up a boat when the truck ended up in the water, according to Sgt. Jamie Wilson of the Waldoboro Police Department. Muise was able to exit the truck. He was the truck’s sole occupant.

A fire engine from the Waldoboro Fire Department was used to brace the tow truck removing the vehicle from the water.

While pulling the truck from the river, Waldoboro personnel were called to Depot Street for a brush fire.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department to Pine Street Landing shortly before 4:45 p.m.

Joining the fire department at the scene were units from Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services and the Waldoboro Police Department.

 

