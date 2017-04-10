Crash forces closure of Route 1 in Waldoboro

WALDOBORO, Maine — A three-vehicle collision closed Route 1 on Monday morning and sent four people to the hospital.

The crash occurred when a maroon Ford sedan attempted to pull out of the Moody’s Diner parking lot onto Route 1, according to Waldoboro Police Officer Jeffery Fuller.

Fuller said the Ford failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a black GMC pickup traveling north on Route 1.

Fuller said the pickup attempted to avoid the collision by swerving to the right, but struck the Ford on the driver’s side, then hit a parked, unoccupied Toyota sedan in the parking lot of Moody’s Diner.

Fuller said three people were in the Ford sedan and two in the GMC pickup at the time of the crash. Their identities were not immediately available, nor was any information about the nature and severity of their injuries.

The collision occurred near the junction of Route 1 and Route 220, and Route 1 was closed to through traffic while emergency crews cleared debris from the scene.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department shortly before 10 a.m.

Joining the Waldoboro Fire Department on scene were Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, the Waldoboro Police Department, and Warren Rescue.