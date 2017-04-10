Bangor 13-year-old missing again

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor boy who was the subject of a search last month has been reported missing again, the Bangor Police Department said Monday in a Facebook post.

Joshua Hogan, 13, last was seen around 2 p.m. Monday at Cohen School on Garland Street in Bangor, according to Sgt. Tim Cotton.

Hogan, whom police earlier said has autism, is described by his family as a boy who sometimes wanders but they are very concerned, as are police, Cotton said.

Hogan is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, with short brown hair and about 125 pounds. He wears eye glasses, Cotton said. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a white Abercrombie & Fitch logo, blue denim jeans and he could have been carrying or wearing a gray jacket.

Hogan also was reported missing on March 19. He had left home the night before and was found walking on Wilson Street in Brewer shortly after Bangor police issued a missing person alert.

Hogan’s family recently moved to Bangor from Florida, Cotton said earlier. Cotton said at that time that Hogan may have been trying to make his own way back to Florida.

Anyone who sees Hogan or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384.