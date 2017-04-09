One treated for gas poisoning in Scarborough gym leak

By CBS 13
Posted April 09, 2017, at 11:29 a.m.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A gas leak at a Scarborough gym Sunday morning left one person in need of treatment and several others feeling ill.

Lifestyle Fitness Center on Pleasant Hill Road noticed an odor in the building around 7:20 a.m. and contacted the Scarborough Fire Department for help. Scarborough fire officials arrived and measured the carbon monoxide levels at approximately 600 parts per million.

Four people were evaluated on scene by EMS. One person was transported to Maine Medical Center for further treatment.

The fire department shut down all systems and ventilated the building.

Fire officials believe the building’s HVAC system is the cause. The building will remain closed until repairs can be made.

 

