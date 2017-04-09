Ellsworth man arrested after standoff at woman’s home

HANCOCK, Maine — An Ellsworth man was arrested after a nearly hour-and-a-half standoff Friday at the home of a woman who had obtained a protection order against him, Chief Deputy Patrick Kane of the Hancock County Sheriff’s office said Saturday night in a news release.

Jason Roth, 44, is charged with violation of a protection order, violation of conditions of his release from a prior arrest and refusing to submit to arrest, Kane said.

He is being held without bail at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, a jail official said.

The series of events that led to Roth’s arrest began when the woman, who lives in Hancock, arrived at her home to find the door locked and barricaded. She told officers that she was certain that Roth was inside, Kane said.

The sheriff’s office, along with officers with the Ellsworth

Police Department and the Maine Marine Patrol, were sent to the residence.

After nearly an hour and a half of making telephone contact with the suspect and announcements using a public address system, Roth continued to be defiant and refused to come out of the residence, Kane said.

After all attempts to get Roth to come out proved futile, police forced their way into the home and arrested Roth.