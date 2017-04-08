Zimmermann, Tigers stymie Red Sox

DETROIT — Jordan Zimmermann pitched six strong innings, Jose Iglesias and James McCann hit solo home runs and the Detroit Tigers downed the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Zimmermann (1-0), whose 2016 season was hampered by groin and neck injuries, limited the Red Sox to one run on four hits in his longest outing since June 30. He allowed one walk and struck out three in his season debut.

Iglesias, who smacked the 11th home run of his career, also doubled in a run and scored another. McCann’s homer was his second in as many games. Justin Wilson notched the second save of his career with a 1-2-3 ninth that included two strikeouts.

Mitch Moreland had two hits and scored the lone run as the Red Sox dropped to 0-2 in the four-game series. Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in five innings.

Boston’s All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts missed his third straight game after battling an illness. He is expected to play Sunday.

Jackie Bradley Jr.’s deep sacrifice fly in the second put Boston on top. Detroit tied it in the third. Iglesias, who was 0-for-12 entering the game, made his first hit of the season a big one as he drilled a 94 mph fastball into the left-field stands.

McCann ripped a 431-foot blast into the same area to put the Tigers in front in the fifth. JaCoby Jones followed with a double, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Iglesias’ double into the right-center gap. Ian Kinsler made it 4-1 with an RBI single.

NOTES: Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez remained in Boston on Saturday after being diagnosed with the flu. Ramirez, who is battling a high-grade fever, did not require hospitalization but missed his second consecutive game. The slugger’s status for the last two games of the series in Detroit is questionable. … Boston RHP Matt Barnes rejoined the team on Saturday and will be eligible to play on Sunday. He was placed on bereavement list on Thursday. … Detrot LHP Kyle Ryan was activated from the paternity list on Saturday and pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Ryan was forced to fly into Columbus, Ohio, and drive back to Michigan after his flight from Tampa was cancelled. … Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler’s fifth-inning single gave him 1,700 hits for his career. …Red Sox LHP David Price threw out to 120 feet on Saturday as he continues his rehab from a left elbow strain. … Boston LHP Drew Pomeranz will make his season debut with a start against Baltimore on Tuesday. Pomeranz, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a forearm flexor strain, threw an extended bullpen session on Saturday.