UMaine softball team sweeps Hartford

The University of Maine softball team opened America East play in resounding fashion on Saturday.

The defending conference champion Black Bears earned a Saturday doubleheader sweep of the University of Hartford, taking the first game by a 7-6 count and earning a 6-2 win in the nightcap.

The Bears were the home team for all three games as the series was moved from Orono to Hartford because of field conditions.

In Saturday’s first game, the Bears held on despite Hartford getting a run in the top of the seventh to close to within one.

The Hawks scored first in the top of the first as Kylie Dazalla scored on an error, but UMaine answered, with Sarah Coyne also scoring on an error.

Bianca Ross gave Hartford the lead back in the fourth with a two-run home run but the Bears scored twice in the fourth and twice more in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Rachel Harvey sparked the fifth-inning uprising with an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch. Rachel Carlson contributed a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Laurine German, Carson and Alyssa Derrick each had two singles in game one while Annie Kennedy pitched the final two innings to get the victory.

In game two, UMaine pulled away early as German and Derrick each homered in a four-run first, with Derrick blasting a three-run shot.

UMaine tacked on two more runs in the third, one on a Derrick RBI single.

Molly Flowers went the distance for UMaine, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Elizabeth Newkirk singled and hit a solo homer for the Hawks.