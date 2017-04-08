Tim Pigott-Smith, ‘Jewel in the Crown’ actor, dies at 70

British actor Tim Pigott-Smith, best known for his work as Ronald Merrick in ITV’s 1979 serial “The Jewel in the Crown,” died April 7. He was 70.

For his “Jewel in the Crown” role as a police superintendent during the last days of the British Raj in India, Pigott-Smith won a BAFTA for Best Actor in 1985. This year, Pigott-Smith received an OBE for his services to drama. He also was nominated in 2014-15 for Laurence Olivier and Tony Awards for his lead role in “King Charles III,” which was just filmed for a TV movie adaptation.

Pigott-Smith was set to play Willy Loman opposite his wife Pamela Miles in a touring production of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.” The play was set to open Apr. 10 at Northampton’s Royal and Derngate Theatre.

“Everyone at Royal and Derngate and all involved with the production of Death Of A Salesman are deeply saddened by this tragic news,” the theater said in a statement. “Our heartfelt sympathies at this time are with Tim’s wife Pamela and their family.”

Pigott-Smith also appeared in the original “Doctor Who” series in the eighth and 14th seasons, as well as “Downton Abbey,” “The Vice” and “Bloody Sunday.”

His film credits include “V for Vendetta,” 1981’s “Clash of the Titans,” and James Bond film “Quantum of Solace.”

Pigott-Smith also narrated several documentary television series, including PBS’s “Battlefield” series and BBC One’s “Monarchy: The Royal Family at Work.”

He is survived by his wife, actress Pamela Miles, and a son.