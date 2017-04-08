Founder of Midcoast Youth Theater facing new sex charges

PORTLAND, Maine — The founder of the Midcoast Youth Theater previously charged with 16 sex charges against children was indicted Thursday by the Cumberland County grand jury on one count each of unlawful sexual contact, a Class B crime, and unlawful sexual touching, a Class D crime.

Henry A. Eichman, 56, now of New Gloucester, was indicted in December by the Sagadahoc County grand jury on 16 counts, including seven counts of Class B felony unlawful sexual contact, three counts of Class C felony visual sexual aggression against a child under 12, and six misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual touching, according to court documents.

The crimes took place between April 2013 and July 2016, when Eichman lived in Topsham, according to the indictment. The incidents that led to those charges allegedly took place at Eichman’s home.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is free on $5,000 bail and barred from the Midcoast Presbyterian Church grounds in Topsham and from attending any Midcoast Youth Theater productions. Conditions were amended in December to allow Eichman supervised visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as long as they do not spend the night.

The alleged new conduct took place in Cumberland County on Sept. 8, two days before Eichman was arrested for the Sagadahoc County charges.

All of Eichman’s alleged victims are under the age of 12.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on the new charges at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland. It was unclear Saturday whether the new charges would impact Eichman’s bail conditions.

Eichman, who also taught drama at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, was arrested Sept. 10 after three young girls, all members of the Midcoast Youth Theater, told police that the incidents occurred during sleepovers at Eichman’s Topsham home, WCSH reported.

The charge of visual sexual aggression against a child alleges visual surveillance, with or without recording devices, of children’s genitals.

Eichman has no prior criminal record, according to state records.

In 2003, Eichman founded the Midcoast Youth Theater that grew in the next decade to involve hundreds of families in the midcoast region, according to its website.

If convicted, Eichman faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the most serious charge of unlawful sexual contact. He also could be required to register as a sex offender if convicted.

BDN reporter Beth Brogan contributed to this report.