Sports briefs for April 8, 2017

Local swimmers finish strong at YMCA nationals

The YMCA National Short Course Swimming championships wrapped up in North Carolina on Friday with several Bath Area YMCA swimmers enjoying great performances.

Caitlin Tycz was the champ in the 200 butterfly, posting a time of 1 minute, 56.65 seconds.

She later placed 43rd in the 10 freestyle, in which Ann Tolan finished 33rd.

Tycz, Tolan, Olivia Harper and Ella Martin would go on to finish 25th in the 400 free relay (3:31.07).

Elsewhere, Lydia DaCorte of the MDI YMCA was 28th in the 200 IM (2:06.99) while another MDI swimmer, Liam Sullivan, was fourth in the same event (1:56.42).

On Thursday, Tolan earned 11th place in the 50 freestyle, while Tycz was 18th and Martin 42nd. Ava Selander of the Down East YMCA was 36th in the same event.

The Bath swimmers — Tycz, Harper, Tolan and Talia Jorgensen — went on to place 24th in the 800 free relay.

Roethlisberger to return for 2017 season

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger informed the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday that he will be back for a 14th season.

Days after the Steelers lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game in January, Roethlisberger hinted he might have played his last game.

Big Ben, as expected, officially put to rest any speculation about his future with an announcement on Twitter.

“Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season. Steeler Nation will get my absolute best! — Ben,” Roethlisberger tweeted.

Roethlisberger, who has been the team’s starter since being drafted in the first round in 2004, left the door open about retirement following the Steelers’ defeat to the Patriots.

Roethlisberger, who turned 35 last month, threw for 3,819 yards and 29 touchdowns with 13 interceptions over 14 games in 2016. He is the Steelers’ all-time leader in passing yards (46,814) and touchdowns (301) in 185 career games over his 13 seasons in Pittsburgh.

Manning likes addition of Marshall

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is excited to be throwing to a towering target again with the team’s recent signing of free agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Manning compared the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Marshall’s size to that of his former big target, Plaxico Burress, who helped the Giants to a Super Bowl win during the 2007 season.

“I think Plaxico was kind of the last one similar to that size,” Manning told the New York Post on Thursday night before being honored at the National Football Foundation. “They can be open when they’re not really open. You don’t want to get into a habit, it’s not a jump-ball but you can throw him open. He’s been in lots of offenses and he gets open a lot of different ways, very disciplined in his route-running and understanding concepts. I think he’ll be good for that receiver room and in our locker room, having that veteran presence.”

The 36-year-old Manning threw to Marshall for the first time earlier this week at Duke University during a passing session attended by other Giants receivers.

Ducks’ Ritchie suspended 2 games

Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie was suspended two games by the NHL on Friday for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Rozsival.

Ritchie will sit out Anaheim’s regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday as well as the Ducks’ first contest of their first-round playoff series.

Ritchie was assessed a match penalty exactly six minutes into the third period of Thursday’s 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. The league deemed that Rozsival gave no indication that he was a willing combatant in a potential fight, but the 21-year-old Ritchie delivered a “forceful, bare-knuckle punch” anyway.

Ritchie will forfeit $4,967.59 based on his average annual salary under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Winnipeg signis Harkins

The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Jansen Harkins to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal has an annual value of $925,000, the team announced.

Harkins, 19, also signed an amateur tryout contract with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the season.

Harkins recently completed a four-year Western Hockey League career with the Prince George Cougars. He led the Cougars in scoring this season with 72 points (21 goals, 51 assists) in 64 games. He recorded 242 points (75 goals, 167 assists) in 275 games during his career with the Cougars.