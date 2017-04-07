Schenck standout to play basketball at Husson

The leading scorer in Schenck High School of East Millinocket’s storied boys basketball history will continue his playing career at Husson University in Bangor beginning next fall.

Justin Thompson, a 6-foot-4 senior wing who has ranked among the state’s top point producers each of the last two winters while leading the Wolverines to back-to-back appearances in the Class C North semifinals, announced his collegiate decision Thursday.

“I know first of all the education at Husson is second to none,” said Thompson, a 2017 Mr. Basketball semifinalist and 2016 Bangor Daily News All-Maine selection as well as a three-time, first-team Penobscot Valley Conference all-star.

“And on the basketball side of things they’ve got a great team and a great program and I just thought it was the best fit for me.”

Thompson, who plans to study sport management, also considered the University of Maine at Fort Kent and Thomas College of Waterville before opting for Husson, which has qualified for the NCAA Division III national tournament in men’s basketball six of the last nine seasons.

“Justin had a great high school career and has a high-level skill set which will translate to the college game very quickly,” said Husson coach Warren Caruso. “Justin has an opportunity to make an impact on our program next year. We like his length and skills at the wing spot.

“Justin has the ability to affect the game in multiple ways. He shoots the ball well, can attack the rim and is a solid rebounder and an exceptional passer.”

Thompson was a four-year starter at Schenck who averaged 25.1 points and 16.0 rebounds per game as a junior and 28.4 points, 14.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game this past winter while playing for his father, Wolverines’ head coach Darrick Thompson.

“I’d seen Husson play in the past, but the first time I saw them this year I really liked it,” said Thompson, who also plays soccer and baseball at Schenck. “They shoot a lot of threes and they like to get up and down the court. That’s how I like to play.”

Thompson concluded his basketball career at Schenck with a boys’ school-record 1,756 points. The school’s overall career scoring leader is Thompson’s mother, Stephanie (Carter) Thompson, who amassed 2,167 points while leading the Wolverines to consecutive Class C girls state titles in 1987, 1988 and 1989.

Husson will graduate three seniors off its 21-7 team that won the 2017 North Atlantic Conference championship — the Eagles’ sixth NAC crown in nine years.