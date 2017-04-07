Maine Maritime men’s basketball coach resigns after three seasons

David Muchnick has resigned as men’s basketball coach at Maine Maritime Academy after three years at the Castine school.

Muchnick tendered his resignation to MMA director of athletics Steve Peed on Thursday.

“It’s a personnel and personal decision that he made and I’m sure he could tell you a little more about it but I don’t think it’s my place to say,” said Peed in confirming Muchnick’s decision.

Muchnick wasn’t immediately available for comment on Friday afternoon.

MMA went 13-62 during Muchnick’s tenure with the Mariners, including a 5-20 overall record and 4-14 North Atlantic Conference mark during the 2015-2016 season that was the program’s best league finish since 2011.

“He got us far more competitive with the recruiting he’s done over the last two years,” said Peed. “The class he brought in this year was pretty darned special. [First-year guard Nicholas] DePatsy’s obviously a player and there are other guys who have shown pretty strong.

“The things David did here I think have really set us up well for the next couple of years. I like the direction that we’re heading and I appreciate everything he did to build that trajectory for us.”

The Mariners went 5-20 (2-16 NAC) last winter. That record included three overtime losses and three other defeats by four points or less.

“The wins and losses weren’t necessarily the tangible gains for us,” said Peed. “But the margins of those losses, becoming competitive, those are things we can look at and track and we can see the progress.

“Just [from] the conversations I had with coaches around the league as they came through our building or when I’d see them at meetings, they knew they couldn’t sleep on Maine Maritime. They had to start showing up and playing us, which wasn’t the case maybe five years ago.”

Muchnick came to Maine Maritime from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, where he was an assistant coach for 3 1/2 years and interim coach for half of the 2013-2014 season, leading the team to a Landmark Conference playoff berth.

The Oceanside, New York, product also had previous stints as an assistant coach at Denison University from 2008-2010 and at SUNY-Cortland from 2005-2008.