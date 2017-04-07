Bates College appoints new athletic administrator

LEWISTON, Maine — Jason Fein, the director of athletics at Drew University in New Jersey, has been appointed to the same position at Bates College, the school announced Friday.

Fein will succeed Kevin McHugh, who is stepping down effective June 30 after serving the institution for 10 years.

“I am delighted that Jason will be joining us at Bates,” Bates president Clayton Spencer said in a statement. “He is a seasoned athletics director in Division III, and has a broad and rich professional network across the NCAA. Jason’s intellect, passion, humor and generous spirit shone through in his visit to campus, and will make him a wonderful addition to the Bates community.”

“I am thrilled to join the team at Bates where athletics is a strong and well-integrated element of the overall student experience,” Fein said. “With such a distinctive brand and historic legacy in the NESCAC, Bates is well-positioned for continued success in the most competitive Division III conference in the country. I look forward to collaborating with the entire Bates community to strengthen the overall culture of recreation and fitness on campus.”

Bates features 31 varsity sports, 12 club sports and nearly a dozen intramural athletic leagues. Fein will oversee the development and execution of a long-term strategic vision for Bates athletics and manage the day-to-day operations of the athletics department, serving as an advocate for the needs of student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Fein has been at Drew since 2008. Like Bates, Drew is a Division III institution and features 20 interscholastic varsity programs.

Fein was honored as Division III Athletic Director of the Year in 2016 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, and in that same year, the Eastern College Athletic Conference named him Division III Administrator of the Year.

In his time at Drew, Fein oversaw an expansion of athletics program, increased fundraising and significant improvement to facilities.

Prior to his time at Drew, Fein was director of athletics at the College of Staten Island of the City University of New York, where he expanded team offerings, led fundraising efforts and coordinated numerous capital improvements and facility developments. Before directing athletic programming at CSI, Fein served as sports information director and coached women’s volleyball and basketball. He also served as assistant director of athletics and sports information director at Brooklyn College, also part of the City University of New York.

Fein holds a degree in physical education and a masters in sports management from Brooklyn College.