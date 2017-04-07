Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Deals & Coupons
News and weather for:
[change]
Bangor Daily News
Friday, April 7, 2017 Last update:
1:45 p.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
What’s your favorite Chevy SUV/Crossover? Win a $100 gift card!
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
Posted
April 07, 2017,
at
12:47 p.m.
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Maine TV meteorologist found dead
Immigration agents seize Somali man in Portland courthouse
Sen. Susan Collins votes for ‘nuclear’ option to change Senate rules for Gorsuch
Quirks buy former Kmart property, sell waterfront lots to Bangor Savings
‘It just didn’t feel right’ says woman who bought heirloom silverware, hopes to return set
My wife wanted people with terminal illness to have the option she never did: to die with dignity
Conservatives need a non-Trump leader focused on real problems
The big life lessons I learned from Travis Mills
What Bruce Poliquin gets wrong about women’s health care
It’s time for Maine to enshrine the rights of crime victims in our Constitution
Life in the fast lane: Belfast High graduates find a home in auto racing
Basketball memories still resonate with first BDN All-Maine boys team
Roy Sievers, slugging star for Washington Senators in 1950s, dies at 90
Cavs pound Celtics
Schenck standout to play basketball at Husson
DEAR LIZ
How do I get my husband to clean more?
THE BDN BUZZ
It’s now illegal in Russia to share an image of Putin as a gay clown
URBAN EYE
This nautical-themed Portland cocktail joint has a secret entrance to a second bar
STATE & CAPITOL
Unhappy with LePage budget, Maine Democrats to unveil their own
SEE YOU LIGHTER
Best way to melt belly fat
Bangor print shop still using 1800s technology, and thriving
How do I get my husband to clean more?
This nautical-themed Portland cocktail joint has a secret entrance to a second bar
Kids, elderly folks, masters and beginners all flock to Bangor chess club
Goats can ‘pay their rent’ in bars of homemade soap
Top Stories
LePage cut ranks of nurses who prevent outbreaks. Now lawmakers are trying to rebuild
Goats can ‘pay their rent’ in bars of homemade soap
33 mins ago
Maine delegation: Trump’s Syria strikes fair response to gas attack
Husson announces $4 million gift from Alfond Foundation for new building
Loggers butt heads with LePage over biomass contract changes
Similar Articles
9.13.2015
This quiz tests how politically biased you are
11.10.2015
Can you tell Bangor, Lewiston and Portland apart?
4.8.2015
Can you guess what political party these Mainers belong to just by looking at them?
1.28.2016
Quiz: How much do you know about the cultures of Maine immigrants?
9.12.2016
Looking to sell your home? Win a $100 Home Depot gift card!
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus