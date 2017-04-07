Saturday, April 8, 2017: Sen. Collins deserves our support, Trump’s anti-science agenda, gutting internet privacy

Trump’s anti-science agenda

Although I have had more than my fill of President Donald Trump’s public speaking, I listened to most of his statement at the Environmental Protection Agency when he signed an executive order to revoke most of President Barack Obama’s environmental accomplishments.

Once again I was dismayed that even in a prepared speech every third or fourth sentence contained a fantasy, a wild exaggeration or a lie.

Trump’s pervasive dishonesty adds to the damage done by the policy changes through which he seeks to abandon U.S. defenses against the onslaught of global warming and climate disruption. The White House now runs on anti-science ignorance, mendacity and profound narcissism.

What a grotesque mismatch between the office, its long historical legacy and the huckster who occupies the presidency. I am reminded of lines in William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”: “Now does he feel his title Hang loose about him, like a giant’s robe upon a dwarfish thief.”

Jim Matlack

Rockport

Collins deserves our support

Since our Sen. Susan Collins has been under some fire lately, I think it’s pertinent to remind Maine residents that she deserves more support.

Collins is a women of integrity and class. While I do not agree with her on every single issue, I admire her independent-minded spirit and her courage to step up and vote her conscience for the people of this great state. She is willing to step across the aisle and has the second longest voting streak in the Senate, having never missed a vote. To quote Collins: “ I feel a special obligation” to find a pathway for solutions.

Consider that she did not endorse Donald Trump but nevertheless had the respect to attend his inauguration. Consider that Collins supported Judge Merrick Garland’s right to a hearing yet still can support Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court. Consider that she didn’t support the American Health Care Act but still wants Washington to proceed with caution and get it right.

Collins is a County girl, a graduate of Caribou High School and one of six children. She knows what it is like to live and work in the 2nd Congressional District, not North Boston, though she understands the desires of our neighbors to the south. There are two Maines, and last November’s vote spoke loud and clear to that concept. Collins gets it. She works to unite, not polarize.

It is time to put aside the whining, complaining and demonstrating. Let’s support our senator and the American ideal.

Mary Hyland

Searsmont

Collins maintains integrity

I listened to Sen. Susan Collins’ endorsement of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court. Being gay, female and someone who depends on the Affordable Care Act, there’s much going on in Washington that makes me uneasy. As the Supreme Court has become a political weapon, it frightens me to think of what could happen if we nominate ideologues who could make decisions that impact my life.

That being said, Collins has been getting dumped on recently by Republicans with allegiances to President Donald Trump because she didn’t embrace his bravado and dared call for civility. Simultaneously, Democrats have been trying to make her out to be just another Republican with horns and fangs. I believe both parties should be ashamed of themselves.

For years, Collins has been committed to representing all of Maine in a bipartisan manner. On many occasions, she has gone against her party when integrity-driven convictions led her to do so. As independent as Maine is, we’re fortunate to have Collins be our voice and our conscience.

Regardless of what I may think of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, I think if you listen to what Collins actually said in her speech on the Senate floor last Tuesday, you will find that as usual her argument is right on. Our courts shouldn’t be political. They should uphold the law and nothing else.

Ami DeRienzo

Scarborough

LePage disrespects political process

In the April 3 BDN article touching on Sen. Angus King’s upcoming re-election race, a Maine Republican was quoted as saying that if the governor runs “he will come out swinging … and all you need to do is land a big one.”

It needs to be said that pugilists Donald Trump and Paul LePage, despite their victories, did not get the majority of Maine votes. This reflects well on our state.

Our hard-working Maine delegation in Washington runs the political spectrum from conservative Rep. Bruce Poliquin to progressive Rep. Chellie Pingree, with Sens. Susan Collins and King showing in-depth knowledge and nuanced understanding of the wide range of issues affecting Maine, our nation, the world and our planet. We have a good team who all display civility in public office and the ability to work well with others.

The erratic and extremist LePage has been entirely disrespectful of our governmental process, our elected officials and the people of Maine. In Augusta, LePage has wasted time and resources gumming up the works with his contrarian tantrums. On the national stage, he has embarrassed Maine with his ignorant and inflammatory antics.

The governor has said he wants to go to Washington “to get a golden parachute like everyone else,” but it is hard to fathom that LePage could possibly contribute to making the federal government work better for Mainers.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor

Collins voted to gut internet privacy

Sen. Susan Collins voted last week to repeal the Obama-era Federal Communications Commission’s internet privacy rules. She has yet to release a statement on why she voted to repeal rules that would protect your private internet use.

The FCC rules would have required that internet service providers get permission before selling or releasing information they have collected from your internet usage related to your geo-location, health and financial information, your Social Security number, your browsing history and app usage history, and the content of your communications.

They also require that you be able to opt-out of any release of non-sensitive information they wish to sell or collect. Please contact Collins and ask her why she would vote to weaken internet privacy and security at a time when there is increasing concern around identity theft and data breaches, such as the Yahoo breach.

Lynne Horst

Addison