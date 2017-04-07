Five students diagnosed with whooping cough at Yarmouth schools

YARMOUTH, Maine — Five students have been diagnosed with pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at schools in Yarmouth, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Maine CDC confirmed four cases of whooping cough at Yarmouth High School and one at Yarmouth Elementary School.

Whooping cough is spread from person to person through coughing and sneezing.

Whooping cough usually begins with the same symptoms of a common cold like a sore throat and runny nose. It often develops into a severe cough after a few weeks. The cough can last for several weeks or more, according to the Maine CDC.

To prevent the spread of pertussis, the Yarmouth School Department made the following recommendations:

— If you or your child has a severe cough, which may include coughing to the point of gagging, vomiting after coughing or difficulty breathing or a prolonged cough lasting 2 weeks or longer, please keep your child home and contact your health care provider. If your provider suspects pertussis, they will obtain a specimen to be sent for pertussis testing.

— Children and adults with severe cough, prolonged cough or confirmed pertussis will be started on antibiotics and will need to remain at home for five days while taking these antibiotics.

— Check with your medical provider to be sure you and your child are up to date on your pertussis vaccine.