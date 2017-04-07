Woman accused of leaving kids in car while she got her hair done

Melissa Bagley
Waterville Police Department
Melissa Bagley
By CBS 13
Posted April 07, 2017, at 8:07 a.m.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Unity woman is accused of leaving five children in a running car for more than an hour while she got her hair done at a salon in Waterville.

Melissa Bagley, 32, is facing child endangerment charges.

She reportedly left the children, ages 11 weeks to 3 years, in a minivan with the windows cracked.

Two of the children were hers, and she was babysitting the other three, officers said.

The children were returned to family members, and police notified Department of Health and Human Services.

 

